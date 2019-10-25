By EUobserver

European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will meet the new candidates for commissioners from France, Thierry Breton, and Hungary, Oliver Varhelyi, on Monday, a commission spokeswoman said Friday. Earlier on, candidates from France, Hungary, and Romania were rejected by the European Parliament. The new Romanian government is sill yet to nominate a new candidate. The von der Leyen commission will take office with at least one month delay.