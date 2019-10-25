By EUobserver

Ambassadors of EU states on Friday agreed on updating rules for the maritime transport sector to reduce administrative burdens and facilitate fuel usage reporting. "The maritime transport sector has to become more energy-efficient and use less fuel to contribute to our climate goals," said the Finish minister of environment, Krista Mikkonen. The shipping sector could account for 17 percentage of global CO2 emissions in 2050 if left unregulated.