Finland: EU should have anti-money laundering agency
By EUobserver
EU states ought to create a new anti-money laundering agency and a mechanism to coordinate national investigations, according to a draft proposal by the Finnish EU presidency seen by Reuters. They should also align rules on fines, with some states currently applying tiny penalties, the draft, to be adopted in December, added. The move comes in the wake of several banking scandals, chief among them Danske Bank's Russia affair.