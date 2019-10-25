Friday

25th Oct 2019

Ticker

Second French EU nominee also under fire from MEPs

By

Thierry Breton, France's EU nominee for single market commissioner, could have a conflict of interest because the French tech firm of which he is CEO and shareholder, Atos, receives EU subsidies, French opposition MEPs have said. French president Emmanuel Macron had "clearly learnt nothing" from the European Parliament's shock rejection of his first choice for the job, French left-wing MEP Manon Aubry said. French Green MEPs also joined the attack.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Agenda

Brexit delay rolls into This WEEK

Westminster will vote on a possible election, while EU ambassadors will reconvene to decide on the length of a Brexit extension. The awkward Brexit tango continues.

EU enlargement freeze prompts Serbia rethink

The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, said the Balkan region needs to take care of itself after the EU blocked enlargement talks with North Macedonia and Albania.

Opinion

Time to end EU golden visas for corrupt elites

An explosive investigation by a Pulitzer-winning journalist has revealed how relatives of the Cambodian regime stashed tens of millions of dollars abroad using EU golden passports.

News in Brief

  1. Finland: EU should have anti-money laundering agency
  2. Russian forces build up in north Syria
  3. Second French EU nominee also under fire from MEPs
  4. France approves budget for medical cannabis research
  5. Police make arrests in migrant lorry deaths
  6. EU states want to reduce emissions from shipping sector
  7. Von der Leyen to meet French and Hungarian candidates Monday
  8. EU ambassadors delay decision on Brexit extension

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us