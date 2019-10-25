By EUobserver

Thierry Breton, France's EU nominee for single market commissioner, could have a conflict of interest because the French tech firm of which he is CEO and shareholder, Atos, receives EU subsidies, French opposition MEPs have said. French president Emmanuel Macron had "clearly learnt nothing" from the European Parliament's shock rejection of his first choice for the job, French left-wing MEP Manon Aubry said. French Green MEPs also joined the attack.