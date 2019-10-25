Ticker
France approves budget for medical cannabis research
By EUobserver
Lawmakers in France on Friday approved a budget for two years of medicinal cannabis experiments, AFP reported. The experiments, which could target 3,000 sick people in France, will seek to determine whether cannabis derivatives can alleviate the symptoms of certain illnesses and in which doses. Seventeen EU member states have already authorised cannabis-based treatment for some specific illnesses. Earlier this year, MEPs backed the medical use of cannabis.