By EUobserver

French interior minister Christophe Castaner on Sunday said in a letter to police that he wants to increase vigilance in the coming days to prevent possible revenge attacks in the country - after the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Reuters writes. "The possible intensification of jihadist propaganda following this death, which could possibly call for acts of vengeance, requires the most extreme vigilance," said the letter.