By EUobserver

The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) made strong gains, reaching 23.4 percent, in regional elections on Sunday in the eastern state of Thuringia. However, the Left party, on 31 percent, remained dominant, DW reported. Angela Merkel's party (CDU) dropped down 11 points from 2014 and the Social Democrats (SPD) scored only eight percent. AfD surged in the eastern states of Saxony and Brandenburg last month, becoming the second-largest political force.