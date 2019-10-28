Monday

28th Oct 2019

Ticker

AfD gains support in German state of Thuringia

By

The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) made strong gains, reaching 23.4 percent, in regional elections on Sunday in the eastern state of Thuringia. However, the Left party, on 31 percent, remained dominant, DW reported. Angela Merkel's party (CDU) dropped down 11 points from 2014 and the Social Democrats (SPD) scored only eight percent. AfD surged in the eastern states of Saxony and Brandenburg last month, becoming the second-largest political force.

Wilmès becomes first female PM of Belgium

On Sunday, Sophie Wilmès was appointed as the new prime minister of Belgium - becoming the first female head of government in the country's history. She replaces Charles Michel who becomes president of the European Council.

Agenda

Brexit delay rolls into This WEEK

Westminster will vote on a possible election, while EU ambassadors will reconvene to decide on the length of a Brexit extension. The awkward Brexit tango continues.

News in Brief

  2. 80,000 protest against Catalan separatism
  3. Greece to reduce migrants flows and increase expulsions
  4. France on alert for revenge attacks after IS leader death
  5. Finland: EU should have anti-money laundering agency
  6. Russian forces build up in north Syria
  7. Second French EU nominee also under fire from MEPs
  8. France approves budget for medical cannabis research

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

