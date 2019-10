By EUobserver

Around 80,000 Spanish unity supporters protested in a demonstration organised in Barcelona by the anti-separatist organisation Societal Civil Catalana on Sunday - a day after two pro-independence protests were held in the city. The independence of Catalonia is a highly-divisive matter in the region. A poll in July indicates that 44 percent of Catalans are in favour of the separation process and 48.3 percent against it.