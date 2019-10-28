By EUobserver

The spokesman of the Greek government, Stelios Petsas, said on Sunday that Greece wants to reduce migrants flows during this winter and increase the expulsions of those who are not considered refugees, reported the Greek daily Ekathimerini. Pestas also addressed the transfers of migrants from overcrowded island hotspots to the mainland saying that "we all understand the Greek society's fatigue, but Greeks have never turned their backs to humanity".