By EUobserver

A total of 42 civil society organisations on Monday sent a letter to the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, expressing outrage at the recent killings of two Romanian forest rangers, Liviu Pop and Raducu Gorcioai, and demanding an independent investigation of their deaths. The fact that these individuals have to put their personal safety on the line to defend Romania's old-growth forests while logging continues "is unforgivable," states the text.