Tuesday

29th Oct 2019

Ticker

EU's Sefcovic: Russian-Ukrainian gas deal 'urgent'

By

The European commissioner for the Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic, said after meetings with Russian and Ukrainian representatives that "given the date, there is and there must be a clear sense of urgency," adding "I am disappointed by today's outcome." Most of Russian gas to Europe passes through Ukraine. The current agreement between Russia and Ukraine expires on 31 December, but the relations between both countries are worse than ever.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

To play big, Europe needs to get bigger

Enlargement has always propelled the EU's growth. On the contrary, every time the European Union closes its doors to potential new members, it chooses a path of decline, warns Ukraine's deputy PM, Dmytro Kuleba.

Focus

How soft power built the world's 12th-largest economy

Without much ado the Nordic Council cooperation has formed the backbone of politics in the entire region for more than 60 years. It meets in Stockholm this week, to discuss sustainable Arctic tourism, and ending summertime, among other topics.

Wilmès becomes first female PM of Belgium

On Sunday, Sophie Wilmès was appointed as the new prime minister of Belgium - becoming the first female head of government in the country's history. She replaces Charles Michel who becomes president of the European Council.

Agenda

Brexit delay rolls into This WEEK

Westminster will vote on a possible election, while EU ambassadors will reconvene to decide on the length of a Brexit extension. The awkward Brexit tango continues.

News in Brief

  1. Germany's ex-foreign minister poised to head car lobby
  2. Chinese professor at Brussels university on 'spy' charge
  3. Draghi on ECB: 'time for more Europe, not less'
  4. EU's Sefcovic: Russian-Ukrainian gas deal 'urgent'
  5. Man arrested over mosque shooting in France
  6. NGOs condemn murders of Romanian forest defenders
  7. Vietnamese migrants try to reach UK for €45,000
  8. Russia: Baghdadi's death still to be 'confirmed'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

Latest News

  1. Johnson pushes for December election, puts aside Brexit bill
  2. To play big, Europe needs to get bigger
  3. How soft power built the world's 12th-largest economy
  4. Former EU top diplomat becomes security lobbyist
  5. Wilmès becomes first female PM of Belgium
  6. Brexit delay rolls into This WEEK
  7. Brexit impasse, as UK and EU refuse to move first
  8. Far right to double support in east German election

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us