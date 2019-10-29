Ticker
EU's Sefcovic: Russian-Ukrainian gas deal 'urgent'
By EUobserver
The European commissioner for the Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic, said after meetings with Russian and Ukrainian representatives that "given the date, there is and there must be a clear sense of urgency," adding "I am disappointed by today's outcome." Most of Russian gas to Europe passes through Ukraine. The current agreement between Russia and Ukraine expires on 31 December, but the relations between both countries are worse than ever.