By EUobserver

Sigmar Gabriel, foreign minister of Germany from 2017 to 2018, is the favourite candidate to become the head of the German Association of Automobile Industry car-manufacturers' lobby. Gabriel was leader of the Social Democrat Party (SPD) from 2009 to 2017. Criticised for making the step to industry, Gabriel denied to have been candidate or even been contacted by the lobby - but did not deny his interest.