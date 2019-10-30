By EUobserver

The former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, said on Tuesday that a Brussels court has postponed to 16 December his hearing over the arrest warrant issued by Spain for his extradition, Reuters writes. Puigdemont's lawyer, Simon Bekaert, said the legal arguments are still the same as in 2017, when Spain issued a previous warrant for Puigdemont's arrest and Belgium rejected it. "We will, of course, invoke immunity," Bekaert said.