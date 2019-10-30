Ticker
French-German pact to rival US cloud firms
By EUobserver
French and German fiance ministers announced a collective effort seeking to rival the dominance of US cloud firms like Amazon and Microsoft. "We want to establish a safe and sovereign European data infrastructure, including data warehouses, data pooling and develop data interoperability," French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday. Along with the Germany, the two aim to launch proposals early next year on creating a "European data infrastructure".