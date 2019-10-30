Wednesday

30th Oct 2019

Ticker

French-German pact to rival US cloud firms

By

French and German fiance ministers announced a collective effort seeking to rival the dominance of US cloud firms like Amazon and Microsoft. "We want to establish a safe and sovereign European data infrastructure, including data warehouses, data pooling and develop data interoperability," French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday. Along with the Germany, the two aim to launch proposals early next year on creating a "European data infrastructure".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Thunberg rejects climate prize in hometown Stockholm

The Nordic Council's prestigious annual awards ceremony this year turned into a youth revolt, with climate activist Greta Thunberg declining the environment prize and another winner criticising the Danish prime minister for racism.

Opinion

'A game of roulette' - life as a journalist now in Turkey

Turkey has more journalists behind bars than any other country in the world. The authorities seem to equate journalism with terrorism: everyone has the right to express themselves, but, in their eyes, legitimate journalism is a threat to security.

Finland fights to keep control of forests away from EU

Despite Finland's EU presidency's repeated assurances it was in favour of promoting measures to end deforestation, the Finnish government has now announced that forestry policy should remain a national decision-making process.

No large-scale disinformation detected in EU this year

The EU set up a 'Rapid Alert System' in March to allow national authorities in member states to inform the rest of the bloc of any large-scale disinformation campaigns. No alert has so far been triggered.

Opinion

To play big, Europe needs to get bigger

Enlargement has always propelled the EU's growth. On the contrary, every time the European Union closes its doors to potential new members, it chooses a path of decline, warns Ukraine's deputy PM, Dmytro Kuleba.

News in Brief

  1. Right-wing radicalism spreading in Germany
  2. Two migrant-rescue ships given harbours after standoff
  3. French-German pact to rival US cloud firms
  4. Barnier warns UK not to weaken rights
  5. Iraq refuses to put European Isis fighters on trial
  6. NGO says Greek draft asylum law is against migrants' rights
  7. Puigdemont extradition hearing postponed
  8. Germany's ex-foreign minister poised to head car lobby

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

Latest News

  1. Thunberg rejects climate prize in hometown Stockholm
  2. 'A game of roulette' - life as a journalist now in Turkey
  3. Finland fights to keep control of forests away from EU
  4. No large-scale disinformation detected in EU this year
  5. Johnson pushes for December election, puts aside Brexit bill
  6. To play big, Europe needs to get bigger
  7. How soft power built the world's 12th-largest economy
  8. Former EU top diplomat becomes security lobbyist

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us