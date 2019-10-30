Ticker
Barnier warns UK not to weaken rights
By EUobserver
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned the United Kingdom risks trade barriers if its future government drops EU regulatory standards on workers' rights and environmental protection. "Access to our markets will be proportional to the commitments taken to the common rules," he told a handful of journalists. Fears are mounting the UK may seek to lower those standards, following a leaked report in the Financial Times newspaper.