Iraq's minister of foreign affairs, Ali Alhakim, said in an interview with NRC Handelsblad, that his country will only take back from Syria Iraqi Isis fighters. France, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Norway have been working on having their Isis fighters being tried in Iraq, so that they did not have to let them back into Europe. According to Alhakim, "Iraqi justice does not allow this".