Ticker
Facebook agrees fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal
By EUobserver
Facebook agreed on Wednesday to pay €579,835 imposed by the UK's data protection authorities over its role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, The Guardian reported. The social media giant said it "wished it had done more to investigate Cambridge Analytica" earlier. In early 2018, Cambridge Analytica harvested personal data of millions of peoples' Facebook profiles without their consent and used it for political advertising purposes.