Ticker
Nordic countries to pen new security strategy
By EUobserver
Foreign ministers in the Nordic countries agreed on Wednesday in Stockholm to update a 10-year old security strategy, originally overseen by Norway's former foreign minister Thorvald Stoltenberg in 2009. The new Stoltenberg II report would include issues such as cyber security, arctic security and climate risks. Defence and security policy was a taboo subject in Nordic cooperation during the Cold War but has become a core issue today.