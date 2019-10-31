By EUobserver

The United States has repeated its plea to Belgium and other European countries to repatriate their Isis fighters and families from northern Syria, US ambassador to Belgium, Ronald Gidwitz, said in an interview, adding the US would help logistically and legally to make this happen. He added the US had already interrogated 50 Belgian fighters. "If Belgium gets serious about repatriation, we'll be happy to share this evidence," he said.