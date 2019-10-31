By EUobserver

France's senate approved on Tuesday (28 October) an amendment that broadens the current controversial law of 2004 that bans religious symbols like the Islamic veil, the Jewish kippah or large crosses in all public institutions, to banning these symbols for adults accompanying children on school trips. The amendment was supported by Les Républicains and the far-right Rassemblement. However, it will most probably not pass the lower house.