Thursday

31st Oct 2019

Ticker

French senate passes ban on Islamic veil on school trips

By

France's senate approved on Tuesday (28 October) an amendment that broadens the current controversial law of 2004 that bans religious symbols like the Islamic veil, the Jewish kippah or large crosses in all public institutions, to banning these symbols for adults accompanying children on school trips. The amendment was supported by Les Républicains and the far-right Rassemblement. However, it will most probably not pass the lower house.

Focus

Nordic PMs meet youth to close climate gap

Eager to engage with climate-engaged youth, eight Nordic prime ministers met with nine young political leaders in Stockholm for the first time this week. But did the youngsters take the bite?

Opinion

Commission social security rules hit cross-border workers

The Commission's proposal to revise the rules on which social security system covers workers when they cross borders, originally a technical clarification, has opened the floodgates for national interests to be put above workers' rights.

Romanian president and PM at war over commission pick

The president has publicly scolded the prime minister over picking a new name for Romania's EU commissioner candidate - a week ahead of the formation of a new government in Bucharest. Premier Viorica Dancila has hit back on Facebook.

Focus

Thunberg rejects climate prize in hometown Stockholm

The Nordic Council's prestigious annual awards ceremony this year turned into a youth revolt, with climate activist Greta Thunberg declining the environment prize and another winner criticising the Danish prime minister for racism.

Opinion

'A game of roulette' - life as a journalist now in Turkey

Turkey has more journalists behind bars than any other country in the world. The authorities seem to equate journalism with terrorism: everyone has the right to express themselves, but, in their eyes, legitimate journalism is a threat to security.

