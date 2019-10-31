Ticker
ECJ slams Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic on refugees
By EUobserver
According to the opinion of European Court of Justice's advocate general Eleanor Sharpston, the court ruled that "by refusing to comply with the provisional and time-limited mechanism for the mandatory relocation of applicants for international protection, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic have failed to fulfil their obligations under EU law." She continued that these countries cannot invoke "the maintenance of law and order" or "internal security."