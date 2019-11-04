By EUobserver

UK prime minister Boris Johnson said he will not give Scotland a second independence referendum, after Scottish first minister Nicolas Sturgeon claimed she would request one. "I think having another referendum, I don't think people in this country think referendums are very wonderful for harmony. We had one in 2014, the British people, the people of Scotland, were told in 2014 that that was a once-in-a-generation event," Johnson said.