By EUobserver

The Greek government has made plans to create adequate housing for the 4,700 unaccompanied migrants minors within the next few months, reported the Greek daily Ekathimerini. The number of unaccompanied minors in the country has surged recently, with figures reaching the level of the refugee crisis in 2015, states the Greek daily. Greece is hosting 4,779 unaccompanied minors, although only about 1,200 are in safe abodes.