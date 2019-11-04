By EUobserver

Turkey criticised European countries on Saturday for not repatriating imprisoned members of the Islamic State (IS) in Turkey, according to DW. "We are not a hotel for IS members from any country," Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said. Soylu's criticism was directed at countries - like the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK - that have decided to strip dual national IS members of their citizenship or refuse to repatriate them.