Ticker
Turkey not 'a hotel for IS members from any country'
By EUobserver
Turkey criticised European countries on Saturday for not repatriating imprisoned members of the Islamic State (IS) in Turkey, according to DW. "We are not a hotel for IS members from any country," Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said. Soylu's criticism was directed at countries - like the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK - that have decided to strip dual national IS members of their citizenship or refuse to repatriate them.