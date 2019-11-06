By EUobserver

Former Belgian prime minister and future EU Council president, Charles Michel, urged the two largest Belgian parties, the Flemish nationalist NVA and the Francophone socialist PS to take their responsibility and start government talks. The fact that they are not talking since the elections of 26 May is "a from of weakness, if not cowardliness", he said. Earlier, Christian Democrat politician Joachim Coens suggested forming a government of experts instead.