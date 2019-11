By EUobserver

Germany's minister for health, Jens Spahn, has announced he is working on a law that bans so-called "conversion therapy" for LGTB people under 18-years old, Deutsche Welle reports. The "therapy" will still be possible for consenting adults, but under strict circumstances. Those who violate the law will receive up to a year in prison. Spahn said he wants to make clear "You're ok just the way as you are".