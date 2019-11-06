By EUobserver

Romania's parliament voted on Monday in favour of the new government led by the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban. Orban's cabinet replaces the socialist government of Viorica Dancila, which collapsed following a no-confidence motion on 10 October. With a new government, "we can expect a name for the commission very soon," an EU source said. Romania will be the last member state to present a commissioner-designate.