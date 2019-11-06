Wednesday

6th Nov 2019

Ticker

Romanian MPs back Orban as new prime minister

By

Romania's parliament voted on Monday in favour of the new government led by the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban. Orban's cabinet replaces the socialist government of Viorica Dancila, which collapsed following a no-confidence motion on 10 October. With a new government, "we can expect a name for the commission very soon," an EU source said. Romania will be the last member state to present a commissioner-designate.

Commission defends Breton's Atos over police data

The European Commission defended Atos for hosting EU police data, despite its own public guidelines that state operational and technical copies should not be entrusted to third parties. Atos former CEO Thierry Breton is set to become a European commissioner.

EP president threatens MEP with sanctions over a tweet

The president of the European parliament, David Sassoli, has threatened the leader the leftist GUE/NGL group, Manon Aubry, over a tweet in which she encouraged the eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion to occupy the European parliament.

Belgium's political deadlock is complete

After 163 days the Belgian government formation is not going anywhere. The King needs to be more creative than ever in trying to find a way out.

Opinion

Fixing Europe's rhetoric

It is telling how often faraway dates feature in Europe's more successful projects: it creates momentum and focus for those that want to move forward. It also creates a sense of inevitability for those that need to move forward.

Romanians demand political action to stop illegal logging

Romanians marched at the weekend to demand an end to illegal logging in their country and an independent investigation into the killings of two forest rangers. The EU Commission is looking into whether Romania has adequately implemented EU law.

News in Brief

  1. Romania to propose MEP as new commissioner
  2. Poland broke EU rules over judges' retirement, court says
  3. Hungary's 5G network will be built with Huawei
  4. Brazil natives urge EU to halt trade deal
  5. Latvian central banker's bribery trial begins
  6. EU argues against US steel tariffs at WTO
  7. Turkey releases journalists arrested after coup attempt
  8. Commission defends farm policy after fraud reports

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

