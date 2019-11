By EUobserver

The EU argued on Monday for the withdrawal of tariffs imposed on metal imports by US president Donald Trump in front of a three-person panel of adjudicators at the World Trade Organization (WTO). Trump set duties in 2018 of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium, citing a national security threat. The WTO panel said it will not deliver rulings before the final quarter of 2020, Reuters reported.