By EUobserver

A Turkish court ordered the release of two journalists, Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak, after a previous life sentence for aiding the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016, was overturned in a retrial on Monday. Since the failed coup, more than 77,000 people have been imprisoned and 150,000 people have been sacked or suspended from the public sector.