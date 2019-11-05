Tuesday

EU to allow US in joint defence projects

The EU is set to allow the US government and companies to participate in joint defence projects, Bloomberg reported. EU countries want to have more defence cooperation and develop their own capabilities outside of Nato. On Wednesday, EU ambassadors will discuss the rules for third countries to join the defence projects. Each participation would require unanimous decision by member states. The draft rules seem to exclude China as a partner.

Belgium's political deadlock is complete

After 163 days the Belgian government formation is not going anywhere. The King needs to be more creative than ever in trying to find a way out.

Opinion

Fixing Europe's rhetoric

It is telling how often faraway dates feature in Europe's more successful projects: it creates momentum and focus for those that want to move forward. It also creates a sense of inevitability for those that need to move forward.

Romanians demand political action to stop illegal logging

Romanians marched at the weekend to demand an end to illegal logging in their country and an independent investigation into the killings of two forest rangers. The EU Commission is looking into whether Romania has adequately implemented EU law.

Interview

Climate won't go back to normal in our time

It will take hundreds, maybe thousands of years before the climate goes back to normal. Meanwhile we must work to stabilise it at the new level and adapt, Sweden's leading climate researcher says.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

