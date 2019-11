By EUobserver

EU finance ministers are set to remove the central American country of Belize from the bloc's blacklist of tax havens in a meeting this week, Reuters reported. The decision is to be formally adopted on Friday. The other eight jurisdictions are expected to remain on the list: Fiji, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu and the three US territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands.