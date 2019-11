By EUobserver

The German government and car industry agreed to increase joint subsidies for electric-car buyers and extend the programme until 2025. For instance, subsidies for cars costing less than €40,000 will increase to €6,000 from €4,000. The cost of the subsidies would be evenly split between industry and government. The government will also invest €3.5bn to expand electric-car charging stations with the aim of 50,000 stations by 2022.