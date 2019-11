By EUobserver

The leader of Brazil's 900,000 or so indigenous people, Sonia Guajajara, has urged the EU not to sign a trade deal with South American states in light of killings of activists in her home country. "[Signing] this deal would be turning a blind eye to what is happening in Brazil. It would be institutionalising genocide," she told the Reuters news agency, after illegal loggers killed another tribesman at the weekend.