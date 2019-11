By EUobserver

Hungary's 5G network will be built with the participation of Huawei, the controversial Chinese telecommunications giant, foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday in Shanghai. He added that Hungary does not differentiate between companies on the basis of nationality, the only condition is to comply with Hungary's laws. Huawei will work in partnership with British Vodafone and Germany's Deutsche Telekom, Szijjarto added.