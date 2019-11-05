Ticker
Romania to propose MEP as new commissioner
By EUobserver
Romania's new centrist government will propose MEP Siegfried Muresan as its commissioner in the new EU executive, ruling National Liberal Party officials said Tuesday. Muresan has been a European lawmaker since 2014, and hails from the centre-right European People's Party (EPP). He has been an EPP spokesperson and vice-chair for the group in parliament. The official nomnation letter will be sent to Brussels on TUesday or Wednesday, Reuters reported.