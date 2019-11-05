By EUobserver

Romania's new centrist government will propose MEP Siegfried Muresan as its commissioner in the new EU executive, ruling National Liberal Party officials said Tuesday. Muresan has been a European lawmaker since 2014, and hails from the centre-right European People's Party (EPP). He has been an EPP spokesperson and vice-chair for the group in parliament. The official nomnation letter will be sent to Brussels on TUesday or Wednesday, Reuters reported.