By EUobserver

The US' EU ambassador, Gordon Sondland, has changed his impeachment testimony to confirm the White House had threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine if it did not attack US president Donald Trump's election rival, Joe Biden, on corruption allegations. "Resumption of the US aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement," Sondland recalled telling Andriy Yermak, a senior Ukrainian aide, in Warsaw in September.