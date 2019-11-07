By EUobserver

Outgoing EU Council president and former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk has said he will not run in Polish presidential elections in spring. "You need a candidate free from the baggage of unpopular decisions, and I am burdened with such baggage," Tusk said Tuesday, alluding to his endorsement of EU migrant quotas and other controversial topics in Poland. A Tusk-led coalition of pro-EU parties narrowly lost parliamentary elections in October.