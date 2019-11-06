Ticker
Tusk to stay out of Polish presidential vote
By EUobserver
Outgoing EU Council president and former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk has said he will not run in Polish presidential elections in spring. "You need a candidate free from the baggage of unpopular decisions, and I am burdened with such baggage," Tusk said Tuesday, alluding to his endorsement of EU migrant quotas and other controversial topics in Poland. A Tusk-led coalition of pro-EU parties narrowly lost parliamentary elections in October.