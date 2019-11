By EUobserver

Outgoing European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told the BBC he had had "enough" of Brexit and that British media had been wrong to caricature him as a federalist. "They are lying when they call me an archaic, blind, stubborn European federalist. I'm not," he said. "The people of Europe are not ready for that [federalism]. We are who we are. Nations are important," Juncker said in his interview on Tuesday.