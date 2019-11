By EUobserver

No one has been able to properly justify Brexit and a no-deal divorce was still possible in January, Michel Barnier, the EU's chief UK negotiator has said. "No one has ever managed to explain to me the added value of Brexit ... No one. And not even Nigel Farage," he said at a congress in Lisbon, naming a eurosceptic British MEP. "The risk of a cliff edge remains", he added.