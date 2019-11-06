Ticker
UK refuses arrest warrant for Catalan ex-minister
By EUobserver
The United Kingdom refused on Wednesday to process the European arrest warrant issued against the former Catalan minister Clara Ponsatí. The British Sirene office, which handles these procedures, replied to its Spanish counterpart that it will not proceed to the delivery of Ponsatí because it is "disproportionate under UK law". However, the National Crime Agency can evaluate again the situation if it receives more information on this issue.