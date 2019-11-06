Wednesday

6th Nov 2019

Flanders wants to address Catalonia issue with Spain

Flemish first minister Jan Jambon (N-VA) asked the Spanish ambassador in Belgium, Beatriz Larrotcha Palma, to "exchange ideas" about the situation in Catalonia, reported Belgium media Knack. "The conflict cannot be solved with police violence," said Jambon, adding that he has good contacts inside the Catalan movement. Last month, the Flemish parliament unanimously approved a resolution condemning the "disproportionate punishments by the Spanish Supreme Court of Catalan politicians and activists".

