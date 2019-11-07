By EUobserver

Banks, insurance companies, and other financial firms ought to hedge against climate-change related risks to their business in measures to be monitored by European Commission stress tests, Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU financial services commissioner, has said. "That will mean assessing whether we need to make any regulatory changes to ensure better reporting," he said, signalling a change from previous, voluntary recommendations on how the financial sector should tackle climate emergencies.