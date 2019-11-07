Ticker
France to impose quotas on non-EU migrants
By EUobserver
France's prime minister Edouard Philippe announced the country will impose quotas on migrant workers from outside the EU. "Taking back control of our migration policy means fighting back against abuses of the right of asylum, against irregular migration. Our country will therefore play its part so that Europe rebuilds," he said. Without challenging the EU's asylum policy, he also wants to cut access to medical care for illegal immigrants.