Ticker
Messy start to UK election campaign
By EUobserver
Three minor UK opposition parties - the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, and Greens - have started their campaigns for the 12 December election, as the two biggest parties, Labour and Conservative, faced problems. Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson stepped down after numerous clashes with his party leader. A Conservative minister, Alun Cairn, also resigned over an investigation into rape allegations, as Tory leader Boris Johnson formally launched his campaign.