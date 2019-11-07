By EUobserver

Serbia could face US sanctions over purchases of Russian jet fighters, attack helicopters, and anti-aircraft missiles produced by firms on an American blacklist. The missiles would be delivered "in the next few months", Russian news agency Tass said Wednesday. A US diplomat, Thomas Zarzecki, who handles sanctions, is due in Belgrade Friday. A US special envoy, Matthew Palmer, said earlier this week Serbia could "run the risk of being sanctioned".